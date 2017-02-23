By Gina Cherelus
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 22 It cost New York City about $24
million to provide security at Trump Tower, President Donald
Trump's skyscraper home in Manhattan, from Election Day to
Inauguration Day, or $308,000 per day, New York's police
commissioner said on Wednesday.
The revelation prompted renewed calls for Congress to
reimburse the city for the cost of protecting Trump's private
residence on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, where his wife and their
son continue to reside.
"We are seeking full federal reimbursement for all costs
incurred related to security for President Trump and his family
at Trump Tower," Freddi Goldstein, a spokeswoman for Mayor Bill
de Blasio, wrote in an email to Reuters.
New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill said in a
statement that the Police Department now has a dual role in
protecting the first family while also serving and protecting
residents in the city.
"Trump Tower itself now presents a target to those who wish
to commit acts of terror against our country, further straining
our limited counterterrorism resources," O'Neill said.
Trump's spokespeople could not be reached immediately for
comment.
De Blasio asked the U.S. government in December for up to
$35 million to cover security costs for protecting Trump in his
home atop the 58-story skyscraper, which is located on Fifth
Avenue near Central Park, an area popular with tourists.
At $24 million, the final cost was less than that. Trump
spent most of his time from Election Day on Nov. 8 until his
inauguration on Jan. 20 at his penthouse apartment in Trump
Tower.
In addition to the police protection, the Fire Department
incurred $1.7 million in costs during the time period Trump was
in New York, according to O'Neill.
On days when first lady Melania Trump and the couple's son,
Barron, are the only ones in the city, security going forward
will cost between $127,000 and $145,000 per day, less than when
the president is in residence, O'Neill said.
When Trump is in town, the cost of police protection will go
back up to $308,000 on average per day, O'Neill said. It will
cost about another $4.5 million per year for the New York City
Fire Department to protect the building, he said.
"We anticipate these costs will increase significantly
whenever the president is in New York City," he said.
Trump has not been back to Manhattan since his inauguration.
New York Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney said in a statement
on Wednesday that the city's taxpayers should not be forced to
pay for a "national security obligation" and that "Congress must
provide city taxpayers a full reimbursement."
(Reporting by Gina Cherelus; Editing by Sharon Bernstein and
Leslie Adler)