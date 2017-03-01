By Yasmeen Abutaleb
WASHINGTON Feb 28 U.S. President Donald Trump
backed the use of tax credits to help people purchase health
insurance in a speech to Congress on Tuesday, the first time he
signaled support for a key component of House Republican
proposals to replace Obamacare.
Republicans, who control the White House and Congress, are
united in their opposition to former Democratic President Barack
Obama's signature 2010 healthcare law, but have so far failed to
agree on the details of how to replace it.
"We should help Americans purchase their own coverage,
through the use of tax credits and expanded Health Savings
Accounts," Trump said. "But it must be the plan they want, not
the plan forced on them by our government."
Democrats are ardently opposed to tampering with Obamacare,
which provided coverage to millions of previously uninsured
people.
A draft Republican replacement for Obamacare would include
an age-based monthly tax credit that Americans who do not get
health insurance through their employer could use to buy
coverage and take from job to job.
Some Republicans have voiced resistance to that plan.
The president's comments were also a nod to health insurers
- whom Trump met with on Monday - who say tax credits are
necessary to keep people in the market.
"The fact that he used the word tax credits is a signal to
congressional Republican ranks" that he supports their
proposals, said Tom Miller, a resident fellow in health policy
at the American Enterprise Institute think tank.
Trump also said Americans should be able to buy insurance
across state lines, a proposal favored by health insurers
because it would enable them to offer plans in states with fewer
regulatory hurdles.
Trump said state governors should be given resources and
flexibility on Medicaid, the government health insurance program
for the poor, and ensure that "no one is left out." That
appeared to be an attempt to ease concerns from the more than 30
governors who expanded Medicaid coverage under Obamacare.
But Trump offered few details on how he would reconcile
House Republican plans to unwind the expansion of Medicaid with
promises to maintain coverage for those who gained health
insurance under Obamacare.
He also reaffirmed that those with pre-existing conditions
should have access to coverage but did not say how that would be
accomplished.
