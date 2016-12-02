Dec 2 The Trump administration plans to move
quickly on its goals to overhaul taxation, healthcare and
immigration laws, Vice President-elect Mike Pence said in an
interview published by the Wall Street Journal on Friday.
President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20,
is preparing 100-day and 200-day plans aimed at fulfilling his
campaign promises and stimulating economic growth, Pence said.
(on.wsj.com/2h23ZNr)
The administration's first priorities would include curbing
illegal immigration, abolishing and replacing Obama's signature
healthcare program, nominating someone to fill a vacancy on the
Supreme Court and strengthening the military, he told the
newspaper.
Pence was interviewed after introducing Trump at a rally in
Cincinnati on Thursday. It was the start of what Trump aides
have billed as a thank-you tour of battleground states that
helped the Republican defeat his Democratic rival Hillary
Clinton on Nov. 8.
The Trump administration would work with congressional
leaders by next spring "to move fundamental tax reform" meant to
"free up the pent-up energy in the American economy," Pence was
quoted as saying by the Journal.
This would include lowering marginal tax rates, cutting the
corporate tax rate "from some of the highest in the
industrialized world" to 15 percent and repatriating corporate
cash held overseas, Pence told the newspaper.
Both chambers of the U.S. Congress are controlled by
Republicans.
"I think the only thing that will surprise them is that
Washington, D.C., is going to get an awful lot done in a short
period of time," Pence told the newspaper when asked what might
surprise voters about the Trump administration.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Frances Kerry)