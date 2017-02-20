BRUSSELS Feb 20 U.S. President Donald Trump believes in a free and independent press but he will not hesitate to point out flawed reporting, the U.S Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday.

"Rest assured the president and I both strongly support a free and independent press but you can anticipate that the president and all of us will continue to call out the media when they play fast and loose with the facts," Pence told a news conference at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.

"When the media gets it wrong, President Trump will take his case straight to the American people to set the record straight," he added. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)