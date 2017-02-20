BRUSSELS Feb 20 U.S. President Donald Trump
believes in a free and independent press but he will not
hesitate to point out flawed reporting, the U.S Vice President
Mike Pence said on Monday.
"Rest assured the president and I both strongly support a
free and independent press but you can anticipate that the
president and all of us will continue to call out the media when
they play fast and loose with the facts," Pence told a news
conference at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.
"When the media gets it wrong, President Trump will take his
case straight to the American people to set the record
straight," he added.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)