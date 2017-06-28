BRIEF-Customers Bancorp announces upsizing & pricing of $100 mln, 3.95% senior notes offering
WASHINGTON, June 27 U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate Textron Systems Chief Executive Ellen Lord for the position of under secretary of defense for acquisition, technology and logistics, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.
Lord, who must be confirmed by the Senate, would become the Pentagon's chief weapons buyer. In May, Trump proposed a budget that would boost Pentagon spending by $52 billion to $574.5 billion for fiscal year 2017.
Textron Systems Corp, a defense contractor, is a unit of Textron Inc. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 28 The United States on Wednesday unveiled enhanced security measures for flights to the country designed to prevent expanding an in-cabin ban on laptops, but an airline trade group said the changes might cause more disruptions.
NEW YORK, June 28 More than a third of investors voting at Mylan NV annual meeting last week cast votes against Chairman Robert Coury's re-election as the generic drugmaker faced a shareholder campaign against its directors and executive pay packages.