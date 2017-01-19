BRIEF-Live Ventures Inc's board member Dennis Gao purchased 12,671 shares of co's stock
* Live Ventures Inc says its board member Dennis Gao purchased 12,671 shares of co's stock for about $245,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Jan 19 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday officially announced Sonny Perdue as his choice for secretary of agriculture, selecting a former Georgia governor over candidates from the Midwest, which dominates agriculture exports.
The nomination of Perdue, who served on Trump's agricultural advisory committee during his presidential campaign, must be confirmed by the Republican-led Senate. (Reporting by Susan Heavey, David Alexander and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAO PAULO, Jan 24 CPFL Energia, Brazil's largest private power company, is eying acquisitions in power generation and distribution as an investment by China's State Grid boosts its growth plans, Chief Executive Officer André Dorf said on Tuesday.
* Legion Partners Asset Management LLC reports 6.3 percent stake in Banc Of California Inc as of Jan 20