WASHINGTON, March 2 The U.S. Senate on Thursday
voted to confirm President Donald Trump's pick to head the
Department of Energy, former Texas Governor Rick Perry, who has
promised to renew America’s nuclear weapons arsenal.
Perry's rise to America’s top energy official came against
opposition from Democrats worried about his ties to oil
companies, his doubts about the science of climate change, and
the fact that he once called for the department’s total
elimination – a comment he has since said he regrets.
The Senate voted 62 to 37 in support of Perry.
Perry, 66, was governor of Texas from 2000 to 2015, making
him the longest-serving governor of the oil-producing state in
its history.
As energy secretary, Perry would lead a vast scientific
research operation credited with helping trigger a U.S. drilling
boom and advancements in energy efficiency and renewables
technology, and would oversee America's nuclear arsenal.
In his Senate confirmation hearing, Perry said much of his
focus running the department would be in renewing the country's
nuclear weapons arsenal. Trump wants to ensure the
arsenal is at "the top of the pack" and said the United States
had fallen behind in its nuclear weapons capacity.
Democratic lawmakers expressed worry Perry would weaken the
department's functions and potentially target its army of
scientists focused on climate and clean energy research. Perry
sought to reassure them saying he would protect scientists and
the growing renewable energy industry.
Democratic Oregon Senator Ron Wyden, a senior Democrat on
the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said Perry
had failed to persuade him he would push back against Trump
administration plans to cut the department's budget and focus on
clean energy R&D.
"As Trump is threatening to slash DOE’s budget, Gov. Perry
hasn’t convinced me he’s up to the task of creating those jobs
and putting points on the board in the fight against climate
change,” Wyden said.
Republican Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, chair of the
energy committee, said Perry would be "a strong partner as we
focus on everything from reducing rural energy costs to
advancing the Alaska gasline project.”
