UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Dec 7 Shares of U.S. drug makers fell on Wednesday after President-elect Donald Trump said he would "bring down drug prices."
In a cover article for Time magazine, who named Trump as Person of the Year, he said "I don't like what has happened with drug prices." (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, Editing by Franklin Paul)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts