ZURICH Jan 31 Novartis Chief Executive Joe Jimenez will meet President Donald Trump on Tuesday with other drug industry executives after the U.S. leader said pharmaceuticals companies were "getting away with murder" on drug prices the government pays.

Jimenez, who is the president-elect of the PhRMA drug industry group, will be joined by chief executives from other member companies at the meeting at the White House, Swiss group Novartis said in an email.

The White House had previously confirmed the drug industry meeting with Trump. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)