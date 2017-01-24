Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump signed an
executive order on Tuesday to move forward with construction of
the Keystone XL oil pipeline, rolling back key Obama
administration environmental actions in favor of expanding
energy infrastructure.
In 2015, former President Barack Obama rejected the
cross-border crude oil line, seven years after it was first
proposed, citing environmental concerns and saying it would not
make a meaningful long-term contribution to the U.S. economy.
Below are key facts and issues surrounding the project.
THE PROJECT:
The 1,179-mile (1,900-km) Keystone XL pipeline would move
830,000 barrels per day of oil sands crude from Hardisty,
Alberta, across the U.S. border to Steele City, Nebraska, where
it would connect with a previously approved line.
The $8 billion project is backed by TransCanada,
Canada's No. 2 pipeline company. It requires a Presidential
Certificate to allow the line to cross the border, which
TransCanada first applied for in 2008.
THE CONTROVERSY:
Refiners on the Gulf Coast want the line to supply them with
heavy oil and supplant uncertain supplies from Mexico and
Venezuela. Canadian oil sands producers want to tap the world's
largest refining market for their oil and boost the price they
get for their crude.
Environmentalists have made pipelines the proxy for their
battle against exploiting Alberta's oil sands, saying production
techniques there emit massive amounts of carbon dioxide, one of
the greenhouse gases blamed for global warming.
THE POLITICS:
Obama expressed skepticism of TransCanada's claims about the
number of jobs the project would create and said he was
concerned that oil extraction from Canada's oil sands was
"extraordinarily dirty".
TransCanada called the rejection "a symbolic gesture" aimed
at burnishing the Obama administration's image on climate change
leadership.
THE COURT CASES:
Opposition in Nebraska from environmentalists and some
landowners concerned about oil spills had been among several
major hurdles facing the Keystone XL project. The line's route
through Nebraska has been the subject of a court case in the
state over whether former Governor Dave Heineman was entitled to
approve the route. (reut.rs/2jbx05V)
A Nebraska Supreme Court decision in 2015 ruled in support
of the pipeline, but a number of Nebraskan landowners filed
suits against TransCanada alleging the project violated the
state's constitution. (reut.rs/2kpZzh1)
In a separate legal action, TransCanada has been suing the
United States in U.S. federal court, seeking to reverse the
Obama administration's rejection of the pipeline.
