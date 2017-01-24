UPDATE 1-Iran sees gas deal with Total within weeks - minister
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign two executive actions on Tuesday to advance the building of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/2jNqrsb)
Former president Barack Obama rejected Transcanada Corp's Keystone XL oil pipeline in November 2015 after environmentalists campaigned against the project for more than seven years.
Energy Transfer Partners' $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline has also faced opposition.
Activists have spent months protesting plans to route the pipeline beneath a lake near a North Dakota Indian reservation, saying the project poses a threat to water resources and sacred Native American sites. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.