UPDATE 1-Iran sees gas deal with Total within weeks - minister
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
Jan 24 The Standing Rock Sioux tribe in a statement on Tuesday said it opposed U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order that would allow the Dakota Access Pipeline to move forward.
The tribe, in a statement, said the $3.8 billion project would contaminate U.S. and tribal water supply, and that it intends to take legal action against the decision. Separately, a lawyer for the tribe said the action was being done "hastily and irresponsibly."
(Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.