WARSAW, July 6 President Donald Trump said on
Thursday the United States had demonstrated its commitment to
NATO's defense through words and actions, and called on Russia
to end its "destabilizing" action in Ukraine and elsewhere in
the world.
Trump's reference to Article Five of the NATO treaty, which
guarantees that alliance members will defend each other,
represented a change of tone from the president, who upset U.S.
allies by not mentioning support for the provision during a trip
to NATO headquarters in May.
His criticism of Russia comes ahead of his first
face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in
Germany on Friday.
"We urge Russia to cease its destabilizing activities in
Ukraine and elsewhere and its support for hostile regimes
including Syria and Iran, and to instead join the community of
responsible nations in our fight against common enemies and the
defense of civilization itself," Trump said in a speech in
Warsaw.
