(Corrects first paragraph to say briefing will be in Washington, not New York)

Jan 18 Donald Trump's spokesman said his team will brief the media on Thursday in Washington, one day before the Republican U.S. president-elect is sworn into office on Friday.

Sean Spicer, speaking to reporters in a daily conference call on Wednesday, said: "Tomorrow, we're holding a press conference here at 9:15" a.m. Eastern Time (1415 GMT), but it was not expected to feature the president-elect.