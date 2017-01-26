* Red Cross, jurists group in outcry over Trump stance
* Jurists decry "unfortunate signal" sent on torture
* ICRC says torture does not work, "it only grows hatred"
(Adds quotes from interview new paras 5-6, Abu Ghraib
background)
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Jan 26 The International Committee of
the Red Cross (ICRC) and the International Commission of Jurists
(ICJ) have joined global human rights groups in their rebuke of
U.S. President Donald Trump for condoning torture.
Trump told ABC television in an interview on Wednesday that
he thought waterboarding "worked" as an intelligence-gathering
tool but would defer to his cabinet on whether to use it in
interrogations.
Two U.S. officials said also on Wednesday that Trump may
order a review that could lead to bringing back a CIA programme
for holding terrorism suspects in secret overseas "black site"
prisons.
"These practices of torturing detainees and 'disappearing'
them in black sites are serious crimes which must never be
repeated," Ian Seiderman, Legal and Policy Director of the
International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) said in a statement.
ICRC spokesman Ewan Watson said: "For any political leader
to advocate torture is very worrying indeed. Experience has
shown that using torture doesn't work, it only grows hatred."
Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and Reprieve, a
British-based group which represented scores of Guantanamo
detainees, have also issued rebukes.
Seiderman told Reuters TV that Trump, as commander-in-chief
of U.S. forces, "has already signalled to those in the field
that may have a propensity to engage in such practice that it is
OK with the leader.
"He is also sending a very unfortunate signal to other
states and other countries, when the leader of the U.S says it
is OK, then maybe they will think it is OK".
According to a document published in the Washington Post,
Trump may be planning to revoke Obama directives including one
guaranteeing ICRC access to all detainees in U.S. custody. The
Trump administration has denied it came from the White House.
ICRC officials have visited security detainees in U.S.
custody in Afghanistan, Iraq and Guantanamo in Cuba. Their
findings on conditions and treatment are shared only with
detaining authorities.
In 2004, a leaked ICRC report detailed U.S. mistreatment of
Iraqi prisoners at Abu Ghraib prison near Baghdad, including
keeping them naked for days in darkness. It said the
mistreatment "in some cases was tantamount to torture".
An international scandal ensued, fuelled by explicit photos
taken by U.S. soldiers who had abused prisoners.
The ICRC has had a long and constructive dialogue with U.S.
authorities on issues linked to detention and armed conflict,
ICRC spokeswoman Anna Nelson said.
"We plan to continue visiting detainees held by the U.S.
authorities, monitoring their treatment and conditions of
detention, and engaging confidentially with the authorities on
these important issues," she said.
Torture is forbidden under U.S. and international law, and
by pacts such as the U.N. Convention against Torture and the
Geneva Conventions.
(Additional reporting by Marina Depetris; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)