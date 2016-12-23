UPDATE 1-Oil producer Hess posts smaller-than-expected loss
Jan 25 U.S. oil producer Hess Corp reported a smaller-than-expected loss, helped by a fall in total expenses.
WASHINGTON Dec 23 Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a letter to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump this month, sought bilateral cooperation and a "new level" of U.S.-Russian relations, according to a copy of the letter released by Trump's team on Friday.
"I hope that ... we will be able - by acting in a constructive and pragmatic manner - to take real steps to restore the framework of bilateral cooperation in different areas as well as bring our level of collaboration on the international scene to a qualitatively new level," Putin wrote in the Dec. 15 letter, according to Trump's transition team.
Trump, in a accompanying statement, said he hoped both countries could "live up to these thoughts" rather than "have to travel an alternative path."
LONDON, Jan 25 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
LONDON, Jan 25 Investors are lining up to buy dollar bonds Nigeria is expected to issue soon despite the country's first recession in a quarter of a century, a currency crisis and budget shortfalls driven by low oil prices.