MOSCOW Feb 10 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Ljubljana would be a good place for him to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, but that the decision about where to meet was not Moscow's alone.

Putin made the comments after Slovenia offered its capital as a venue for a first meeting between the Russian and U.S. leaders, though no date for such a meeting has yet been agreed.

"As regards Ljubljana, Slovenia in general, it is of course a brilliant place to have a dialogue of such a sort. But it doesn't depend only on us, it depends on a whole series of circumstances," Putin told reporters after meeting Slovenian President Borut Pahor in Moscow.

"If these meetings ever happen, we don't have anything against Ljubljana."

Melania Trump, the U.S. president's wife, grew up in Slovenia. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)