Nov 15 Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, said President-elect Donald Trump's policies would have a "broadly positive" effect on the U.S. economy and that bond prices likely made a "30-year top".

"There is a good chance that we are at one of those major reversals that last a decade," Dalio said in a LinkedIn post, likening the magnitude of possible changes to the shift from the 1960s period of non-inflationary growth to the 1970s decade of stagflation, or the 1980s shift to disinflationary strong growth. (bit.ly/2fVRkbQ)

Donald Trump's stunning victory for the White House wiped out more than $1 trillion across global bond markets worldwide last week on bets that plans under a Trump administration would boost business investments and spending while firing up inflation.

"Donald Trump is moving forcefully to policies that put the stimulation of traditional domestic manufacturing above all else, that are far more pro-business, that are much more protectionist," Dalio said.

He said Trump's policies were like to give way to a period characterized by decreasing globalization and free trade, "aggressively stimulative" fiscal policies, higher U.S. inflation and rising bond yields.

