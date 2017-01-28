(Adds Luxembourg comments)
By John Irish
PARIS Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg
voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's
decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim
countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on
Russian sanctions.
Speaking at a joint news conference in Paris with his German
counterpart Sigmar Gabriel, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc
Ayrault said many of Trump's decisions worried the two U.S.
allies, including new immigration restrictions.
Trump on Friday signed an executive order that will curb
immigration and refugees from some Muslim-majority countries and
he separately said he wanted the United States to give priority
to Syrian Christians fleeing the civil war there.
"This can only worry us, but there are many subjects that
worry us," Ayrault said, adding that he would soon invite his
future American counterpart Rex Tillerson to Paris to explain
Europe's interests, values and vision of the world.
"Welcoming refugees who flee war and oppression is part of
our duty," Ayrault said.
Germany has taken in more than one million refugees and
migrants, mainly from the Middle East, since 2015.
Although traditionally open to asylum seekers, France has
taken in far fewer refugees than Germany since the migrant
crisis erupted. Some in the French government, mostly ex-premier
Manuel Valls, criticising Berlin's open-door policy, as has
Trump.
"The United States is a country where Christian traditions
have an important meaning. Loving your neighbour is a major
Christian value, and that includes helping people," said
Germany's Gabriel, who was on his first trip abroad since his
nomination as foreign minister.
"I think that is what unites us in the West, and I think
that is what we want to make clear to the Americans."
Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said Trump's
order would have negative consequences.
"The American president is dividing the Muslim world into
good and evil with this," Asselborn told the Tagesspiegel German
newspaper. "The decision is also bad for Europe because it will
increase the Muslim world's mistrust and hatred of the West."
The two countries also reiterated their position on Russian
sanctions, saying they could only be lifted if progress was made
in the peace process for eastern Ukraine, where a pro-Russian
separatist insurgency began in 2014.
They joined British Prime Minister Theresa May in cautioning
Trump against premature moves on the issue.
"Let's not forget there was a war, that Russia sought to
take over parts of Ukraine," Ayrault said.
Trump said on Friday he was only in the early stages of
considering whether to lift U.S. sanctions on Russia, but
insisted he wanted to follow through on his campaign pledge to
pursue better relations with Russia.
The French and German ministers also said the United Nations
remained the best framework to lead peace talks about Syria in
the aftermath of Russian-led efforts in the Kazakh capital
Astana that some diplomats say might undermine the UN process.
Separately, Germany and France are also continuing to work
on creating a joint tactical airlift pool of Lockheed Martin
Corp C-130J military transport planes, a spokesman for
the German defence ministry said on Saturday.
He could not confirm a report in Der Spiegel news magazine
that the two countries expected to complete work on the deal and
present it to U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis at a meeting
of NATO defence ministers in Brussels next month.
The magazine said German Defence Minister Ursula von der
Leyen hoped to present the joint airlift as evidence of
Germany's willingness to contribute more to NATO.
Trump has criticised many European countries for not meeting
a NATO target of spending 2 percent of gross domestic product on
defence.
(Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal in Berlin; writing by
Michel Rose; editing by Mark Heinrich and Dominic Evans)