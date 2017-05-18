(Repeating without changes for wider distribution)
By Ginger Gibson and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON May 17 Scandals enveloping U.S.
President Donald Trump have left Republican lawmakers and
lobbyists increasingly gloomy about the prospects for passing
sweeping tax cuts, a rollback of Obamacare and an ambitious
infrastructure program.
With the White House and both chambers of the U.S. Congress
under Republican control, party leaders and their allies in the
business community had expected to get quick traction on their
plans, with corporate tax cuts among the top priorities.
But four months into Trump's tenure, only limited progress
has been made. The House of Representatives passed a measure to
rewrite Obamacare, but the Senate is only in the very early
stages of considering the issue. Lawmakers are just beginning
their push on tax reform.
In addition to congressional probes that are taking place
into possible collusion between Trump's 2016 campaign team and
Russia, the U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday named former
FBI Director Robert Mueller to investigate the matter.
“It’s the elephant in the room right now,” said Republican
Representative Pat Tiberi. “The smartest minds in the White
House know that, whether it’s tax reform or anything else on the
public policy front. It’s hard enough to get things done in the
U.S. Capitol under the best of circumstances.”
The House Ways and Means Committee will hold a hearing on
tax reform on Thursday. Key administration and congressional
leaders met Wednesday afternoon to discuss a path forward. But
they remain a long way from signing a bill into law.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that
“less drama from the White House” was needed to advance
legislative priorities.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told reporters on
Wednesday that the legislative process had "pretty much ground
to a halt" amid the tumult in Washington.
Republican Representative Steve Womack said it was important
for committees investigating the Russia matter to move forward
expeditiously to both ensure that the public gets answers and to
clear the way for Congress to move on to other issues.
“Any time we get bogged down on these kinds of issues
unrelated to the governing agenda, it serves to delay and to
sometimes complicate the real job that we have to do for the
American people,” Womack said.
At a news conference on Wednesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan
urged his colleagues to "seize this moment” to pass tax reform.
But instead of discussing tax rates and structures, Ryan was
faced with a series of questions about James Comey, who Trump
fired as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation last
week, and the Russia investigation.
Several lobbyists said that in the past week their corporate
clients have grown more cautious on the prospects for tax reform
but still hope that at least a small package can be approved.
“My worry level has grown considerably,” one lobbyist said.
Some lobbyists suggested that Congress could consider
focusing on tax breaks and perhaps leave aside the comprehensive
overhaul of the tax code that they had originally hoped for.
“When this all started, the thing we heard from the Hill was
‘transformative tax reform,’” said a strategist who consults
with major companies focused on tax reform. “I think as time
passes, tax reform is going to look much different, that it may
be begin to look more like tax cuts than tax reform.”
(Reporting by Ginger Gibson and Rick Cowan; Additional
reporting by Amanda Becker and David Morgan; Editing by Caren
Bohan and Leslie Adler)