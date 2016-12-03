WASHINGTON Dec 3 After threatening consequences
for companies that move jobs overseas, President-elect Donald
Trump has turned his attention to another Indiana company
planning a move to Mexico.
"Rexnord of Indiana is moving to Mexico and rather viciously
firing all of its 300 workers. This is happening all over our
country. No more!" Trump said in a Friday night Twitter post.
Rexnord Corp, an industrial supplier based in
Milwaukee, announced plans in October to move a bearing plant,
and its 300 jobs, from Indianapolis to Mexico, employees told
the Indianapolis Star at the time.
Company representatives were not immediately available on
Saturday for comment on Trump's tweet.
The Republican, who takes office on Jan. 20, warned on
Thursday that there would be consequences for companies that
move jobs out of the United States but did not specify what they
would be.
Trump, who campaigned on promises to keep manufacturing jobs
from fleeing the country, claimed credit for a deal in which
Indiana state officials agreed to give United Technologies Corp
$7 million worth of tax breaks to encourage the company
to keep around 1,000 jobs at its Carrier unit in Indianapolis
instead of hiring in Mexico.
The agreement was less than a complete victory for Trump, as
the air conditioner maker will still send an estimated 1,300
jobs there.
During the presidential campaign, Trump said his
administration would put a 35 percent import tariff on goods
made by American manufacturers that moved jobs offshore. He
frequently pilloried Carrier for planning to move production to
Mexico as he appealed to blue-collar voters in the Midwest,
including in Indiana, whose governor, Mike Pence, is the vice
president-elect.
It is unclear what steps would have to be taken by federal
authorities before Trump could retaliate against individual
companies shifting jobs abroad.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Alistair Bell)