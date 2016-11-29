(Adds details, background)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON Nov 29 U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump is expected to name Wilbur Ross, a billionaire known for
his investments in distressed industries, to head the Commerce
Department, a Republican source familiar with the decision told
Reuters on Tuesday.
An announcement on Ross to lead the department, which
pursues anti-dumping cases against cheap foreign imports, could
come as early as Wednesday, NBC News said.
Ross declined to comment to Reuters on Tuesday.
Ross, 78, a staunch supporter of Trump and an economic
adviser, has helped shape the Trump campaign's views on trade
policy, blaming the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement
with Canada and Mexico and the 2001 entry of China into the
World Trade Organization for causing massive U.S. factory job
losses.
"I think there's a big difference between the impact of
trade agreements on corporate America and the impact on Mr. and
Mrs. America," Ross told CNBC in an interview earlier this year.
"Corporate America has adjusted to them by investing lots of
capital offshore."
Ross, whose net worth was pegged by Forbes at about $2.9
billion, heads the private equity firm, W.L. Ross & Co in New
York.
Ross' connections to Trump date back to 1990, when as a
turnaround expert for Rothschild and Co he worked on behalf of
bondholders to help engineer a restructuring of hundreds of
millions of dollars in debt owed on Trump's Taj Mahal casino in
Atlantic City, New Jersey.
In 2002, by then in charge of his own private equity firm,
Ross formed International Steel Group to consolidate several
bankrupt steelmakers, including Bethlehem Steel, Acme Steel and
LTV Steel. He sold the company in a $4.5 billion deal two years
later to Mittal Steel.
Ross retains a stake in what is now part of the world's
largest steel company, Arcelor Mittal, and sits on its board of
directors.
BUSINESS INTERESTS COULD POSE QUESTIONS
His various business interests, which also include
automotive components and textiles, could make avoiding
conflicts of interest a complicated prospect as the head of an
agency with broad influence over trade cases and U.S. industrial
policies.
Arcelor Mittal has benefited from several recent
anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties imposed by the Commerce
Department against a wide range of steel products from China,
South Korea, Japan, Britain, Turkey and other countries. Those
have helped lift domestic steel prices, boosting the company's
bottom line.
Ross may also face questions from lawmakers over the January
2006 Sago coal mine disaster in West Virginia that killed 12
miners in an explosion and collapse. Owned by a subsidiary of
one of his companies, International Coal Group, the mine had
been cited for more than 200 safety violations
International Coal was sold for $3.4 billion in 2011 to No.
2 U.S. coal miner Arch Coal, which filed for bankruptcy
protection in January amid plummeting coal prices.
He could be questioned as well over a $2.3 million fine his
firm agreed to pay in August to the Securities and Exchange
Commission to settle accusations it did not properly disclose
some fees that it charged investors.
