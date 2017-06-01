LONDON, June 1 Britain's Nigel Farage, a leading
Brexit campaigner, is a "person of interest" in the U.S.
investigation into possible collusion between Russia and Donald
Trump's presidential campaign, the Guardian newspaper reported
on Thursday, citing unidentified sources.
The British newspaper said Farage had not been accused of
wrongdoing and was not a suspect or target of the U.S.
investigation.
But it said the former leader of the United Kingdom
Independence Party had "raised the interest" of FBI
investigators because of his relationships with individuals
connected to both the Trump campaign and Wikileaks founder
Julian Assange.
"This is absurd, truly absurd," a UKIP spokesman said when
asked about the report. "To my knowledge, the only serious
Russian politician that Nigel has spent time with is Garry
Kasparov."
