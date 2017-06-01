LONDON, June 1 Britain's Nigel Farage, a leading
Brexit campaigner, denied he had any links to Russia following a
media report that he is a "person of interest" in the U.S.
investigation into possible links between Russia and Donald
Trump's presidential campaign.
"I don't believe it," Farage told the Daily Mail's website
MailOnline. "I have no connections."
"I have never been to Russia. I have never had any business
dealings with Russia," he was quoted as saying.
The Guardian newspaper said earlier that Farage, the former
leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party, had "raised the
interest" of FBI investigators because of his relationships with
individuals connected to both the Trump campaign and Wikileaks
founder Julian Assange.
It said Farage had not been accused of wrongdoing and was
not a target of investigation.
