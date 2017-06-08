(Adds comment)
June 8 Former FBI Director James Comey on
Thursday accused the Trump administration of defaming him, but
declined to offer his opinion on whether President Donald Trump
sought to obstruct justice by asking him to drop an
investigation into the former national security advisor.
The hearing could have significant repercussions for Trump's
presidency as special counsel Robert Mueller and several
congressional committees investigate alleged Russian efforts to
influence the 2016 presidential election and whether Trump's
campaign colluded with this.
STORY:
KEY POINTS:
* Comey said Trump had repeatedly told him he was doing a
great job.
* Comey said administration chose to defame him and FBI by
saying organization was in disarray. Comey said "those were
lies, plain and simple'.
* Comey said he has no doubt Russia interfered with U.S.
election. Comey says he is confident no votes cast in 2016
election were altered
* Comey says it is not for him to say whether Trump tried to
obstruct justice in their conversations
* Comey says found conversations with Trump very disturbing
* Comey says Trump did not ask him to stop Russia
investigation
* Comey says FBI became aware of Russia cyber intrusion in
late summer of 2015
REACTION:
SCOTT WREN, SENIOR GLOBAL EQUITY STRATEGIST, WELLS FARGO
INVESTMENT INSTITUTE, ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI:
"From the statement released yesterday, just from the
headlines, it sounded like it was pretty benign, so the action
in the market, not just so far today, but in general over the
last couple of months is the market certainly doesn't think
there's going to be much that comes out of this, and I think
largely that's because if there was something that's going to
come out, as leaky as things seem to be, we would have heard
something more than what we've been hearing so far.
"So I think the market thinks that's the likely outcome."
JOHN CANAVAN, MARKET STRATEGIST, STONE & MCCARTHY RESEARCH
ASSOCIATES, PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY
“He didn’t offer that much that was new. He confirmed all
the previously reported concerns. Concerns about the
interactions (between Comey and Trump) remain. There was a very
muted market response.
"It leaves us where we were before. It becomes that much
more difficult for the Trump administration to put together a
fiscal stimulus package. Anything they could put together with
tax reform and infrastructure spending would be a lot smaller
than had been expected. You are also pushing back the timing on
any fiscal stimulus into 2018, possibly in 2019.
"A lot of the initial euphoria for strong fiscal stimulus
has already been unwound, primarily in the bond market. Even
without fiscal stimulus, the economy would be able to maintain
its current momentum. We are looking for steady growth next
year. In our view, this would allow the Fed to raise next week
and likely one more time this year either in September or in
December."
DAN SCAVINO JR., WHITE HOUSE DIRECTOR OF SOCIAL MEDIA, ON
VERIFIED TWITTER ACCOUNT
“Sorry Dems- nothing here. No votes were altered by Russians
in the 2016 election. POTUS or team NEVER asked to stop election
investigation.”
ART HOGAN, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST AT WUNDERLICH SECURITIES
IN NEW YORK
"To the extent it doesn't seem to be a 'gottcha' moment
here, the market's plodding along.”
"Unless something comes out that's outside the realm of the
expected, that's what we should expect. I wouldn't say the
market's taking action either way here.
"The market looked at this as one of three major events
today. Along with this you've got the ECB and the UK election.
It's a pretty catalyst filled day."
"It feels like Comey is pretty good at staying in the middle
of the fairway in his responses.
"If they haven't been able to tease anything out of him in
the first two hours they're probably not going to get more. I
think the market is looking at this as a non-market moving event
much like the ECB meeting was."
THOMAS SIMONS, MONEY MARKET ECONOMIST, JEFFRIES & CO., NEW
YORK
“(The testimony) doesn’t appear to be super substantive. My
read on the prepared remarks yesterday was that there was
nothing particularly stirring there.
"I think the market is taking less of an alarmist review of
this situation because there is no smoking gun here that there
has been any illegal activity by high-ranking officials, so it’s
not particularly impactful for thinking about the impact for
Trump’s economic agenda to go through or anything like that."
JON ADAMS, SENIOR INVESTMENT STRATEGIST AND PORTFOLIO
MANAGER AT BMO GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT IN CHICAGO.
“We would need to see more evidence as far as explicit
direction from the president for there to be a more significant
market reaction. We’ve been worried about complacency in the
market around political risk as investors have become immune to
the daily noise out of Washington. We ask ‘does this impact
economic growth or earnings growth?’, and so far the answer is
no to both of those questions.”
OMER ESINER, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST AT COMMONWEALTH FOREIGN
EXCHANGE IN WASHINGTON.
"So far we haven't had any major surprises or any kind of
bombshells released. The dollar-yen ran up a little bit as the
testimony got underway, suggesting a little bit of a relief on
the fact that we are not likely to get a smoking gun from James
Comey that we did not already know.
"We are not likely to get any new revelation that suggests
that the President's behavior was anything other than maybe
inappropriate and certainly likely fell short of the bar for
obstruction of justice.
"Outside of a little bit of a move higher in dollar-yen,
there's really not much that is going on."
STEPHEN MASSOCCA, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AT WEDBUSH
SECURITIES IN SAN FRANCISCO
“It’s the James Comey show. Nobody cares. None of this is
going to matter. The Republicans are going to say there is
nothing to see here, move along. There is no ‘there,’ there, in
my opinion, which is why stocks aren’t reacting.... At best what
we have here is a president who has zero political experience
probably said something he shouldn’t have said. I don’t see it
becoming a bigger issue.
"I don’t think this is going to move any needle in any
direction. It’s not significant enough that the Republicans are
going to bail on Trump and the Democrats are going to make a lot
of noise about it. But at the end of the day people care about
unemployment, job growth and more important issues than this, in
my opinion.”
BUCKY HELLWIG, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AT BB&T WEALTH
MANAGEMENT IN BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA
"The hearings should be mostly a non-event for stocks unless
there is some kind of unforeseen 'smoking gun' either way –
detrimental to the president or beneficial to him."
"Because the president did not invoke executive privilege,
it raises the likelihood that nothing happens during the
hearings; i.e., there is nothing secret or detrimental to keep
out of the hearings."
"Separately, it looks like the market is looking for excuses
to go higher as it dances around all-time highs. Earnings are
rising, rates are falling (supporting higher PEs), and the
technical indicators show the market in an uptrend, so if the
hearings maintain the status quo, it could move money off the
sidelines into stocks."
TOM DI GALOMA, MANAGING DIRECTOR, SEAPORT GLOBAL HOLDINGS,
NEW YORK:
“At the end of the day, former FBI Director Comey hasn't really
revealed anything new, in my view, so bond prices are either
treading water to heading lower.”
DONALD TRUMP JR., SON OF U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP ON
VERIFIED TWITTER ACCOUNT
“Hoping and telling are two very different things, you would
think that a guy like Comey would know that. #givemeabreak”
FAIZA PATEL, CO-DIRECTOR, LIBERTY & NATIONAL SECURITY
PROGRAM AT THE BRENNAN CENTER FOR JUSTICE IN NEW YORK CITY
“Comey's notes will be very useful for Mueller. They are
detailed, close in time notes so will carry weight, even
potentially legal weight. They were made before Comey was fired
and so he had no grudge against Trump when he wrote them.”
ALAN DERSHOWITZ, PROFESSOR EMERITUS HARVARD LAW SCHOOL,
CAMBRIDGE, MA
“Nothing I’ve heard so far changes my view that the
president did not obstruct justice.”
LAURA DONOHUE, GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY LAW CENTER, PROFESSOR OF
LAW, WASHINGTON D.C.
“If the President directed Comey to drop the investigation,
with an improper purpose, then it is a violation of the law.”
“TIM KAINE, DEMOCRATIC US. SENATOR FROM VIRGINIA, ON
VERIFIED TWITTER ACCOUNT
“Trump and his team brought their own cloud in with them. It’s
not the investigation that’s the cloud. It’s their own actions.
#ComeyDay”
TERRY SANDVEN, CHIEF EQUITY STRATEGIST AT U.S. BANK WEALTH
MANAGEMENT IN MINNEAPOLIS.
“Today is about Washington and the drama surrounding former
FBI director James Comey's testimony and the talk about the
demise of President Trump's presidency or growth agenda seems
premature, short of a smoking gun.
"I think after today's testimony, focus will quickly shift
back to his pro-growth agenda, mainly less regulation, tax
reform, healthcare reform and infrastructure spending.
"But clearly all eyes are on Washington and I expect
equities to generally trend sideways today short of any new
revelations coming out of the testimony.”
STOCKS: Stocks were little changed as Comey's testimony kicked
off, trading slightly lower-to-flat, then moved slightly ahead.
BONDS: U.S. Treasury prices were lower ahead of Comey's
testimony and pared losses as he testified.
FOREX: The dollar strengthened against a basket of currencies
and then pared gains slightly as Comey's testimony began.
(Reporting by Megan Davies)