By Valerie Volcovici and Yasmeen Abutaleb
WASHINGTON, July 9 U.S. President Donald Trump
said on Sunday he and Russia's president had discussed forming a
cyber security unit, an idea harshly criticized by Republicans
who said Moscow could not be trusted after its alleged meddling
in the 2016 U.S. election.
Tweeting after his first meeting with President Vladimir
Putin on Friday, Trump said now was the time to work
constructively with Moscow, pointing to a ceasefire deal in
southwest Syria that came into effect on Sunday.
"Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security
unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things,
will be guarded and safe," he said following their talks at a
summit of the Group of 20 nations in Hamburg, Germany.
Three Republican senators - Lindsey Graham of South
Carolina, John McCain of Arizona and Marco Rubio of Florida -
blasted the idea.
"It's not the dumbest idea I have ever heard but it's pretty
close," Graham told NBC's "Meet the Press" program, saying that
Trump's apparent willingness to "forgive and forget" stiffened
his resolve to pass legislation imposing sanctions on Russia.
"There has been no penalty," McCain, who chairs the Senate
armed services committee, told CBS' "Face the Nation" program
according to a CBS transcript. "Vladimir Putin ... got away with
literally trying to change the outcome ... of our election."
"Yes, it's time to move forward. But there has to be a price
to pay," he added.
Rubio, on Twitter, said: "Partnering with Putin on a 'Cyber
Security Unit' is akin to partnering with (Syrian President
Bashar al) Assad on a 'Chemical Weapons Unit'."
Trump argued for rapprochement with Moscow in his campaign
but has been unable to deliver because his administration has
been dogged by investigations into the allegations of Russian
interference in the election and ties with his campaign.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating the matter,
including whether there may have been any collusion on the part
of Trump campaign officials, as are congressional committees
including both the House and Senate intelligence panels.
Those probes are focused almost exclusively on Moscow’s
actions, lawmakers and intelligence officials say, and no
evidence has surfaced publicly implicating other countries
despite Trump's suggestion that others could have been involved.
Moscow has denied any interference, and Trump says his
campaign did not collude with Russia.
Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House
Intelligence Committee, told CNN's "State of the Union" program
Russia could not be a credible partner in a cyber security unit.
"If that’s our best election defense, we might as well just
mail our ballot boxes to Moscow," Schiff added.
Separately, U.S. government officials said that a recent
hack into business systems of U.S. nuclear power and other
energy companies was carried out by Russian government hackers,
the Washington Post reported on Saturday.
'TIME TO MOVE FORWARD' WITH RUSSIA
Trump said he "strongly pressed President Putin twice about
Russian meddling in our election. He vehemently denied it."
He added: "We negotiated a ceasefire in parts of Syria which
will save lives. Now it is time to move forward in working
constructively with Russia!"
In Trump's first attempt at ending the six-year Syrian civil
war, the United States, Russia and Jordan on Friday reached a
ceasefire and "de-escalation agreement" for southwestern Syria.
The ceasefire was holding hours after it took effect on Sunday,
a monitor and two rebel officials said.
In another tweet, Trump contradicted his Secretary of state,
Rex Tillerson, by saying "sanctions were not discussed at my
meeting with President Putin. Nothing will be done until the
Ukrainian & Syrian problems are solved!"
The United States has imposed sanctions on Russia for its
2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.
Tillerson on Friday told reporters Trump had told Putin U.S.
lawmakers were pushing for additional sanctions against Russia.
The Senate has passed legislation which would put into law
sanctions, including on mining and other industries, previously
established via former President Barack Obama's executive
orders. The bill must pass the House of Representatives before
it could go to the White House for Trump's signature or veto.
McCain criticized Tillerson for having said about Syria, "by
and large, our (U.S. and Russian) objectives are exactly the
same. How we get there, we each have a view. Maybe they have got
the right approach and we have got the wrong approach."
Russia, and Iran, have backed keeping Assad in power. Trump,
like his predecessor Barack Obama, has focused on fighting
Islamic State, leaving for later the question of Assad's fate.
"The Russians knew that Bashar al-Assad was going to use
chemical weapons. And to say that maybe we have got the wrong
approach?" McCain said. Asked if he regretted voting for
Tillerson as secretary of state, he replied: "Sometimes I do."
(Writing by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by James Dalgleish)