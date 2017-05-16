WASHINGTON May 16 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his decision to share information with Russia, saying he shared facts with Russian officials at an publicly known meeting at the White House last week.

"As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism," Trump said on Twitter.

On Monday, two U.S. officials said Trump disclosed highly classified information to Russia's foreign minister about a planned Islamic State operation. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)