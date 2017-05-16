WASHINGTON May 16 U.S. President Donald Trump
on Tuesday defended his decision to share information with
Russia, saying he shared facts with Russian officials at an
publicly known meeting at the White House last week.
"As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly
scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do,
facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety.
Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up
their fight against ISIS & terrorism," Trump said on Twitter.
On Monday, two U.S. officials said Trump disclosed highly
classified information to Russia's foreign minister about a
planned Islamic State operation.
