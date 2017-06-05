By Dustin Volz and Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, June 5
WASHINGTON, June 5 The U.S. Department of
Justice on Monday charged a federal contractor with sending
classified material to a news organization that sources
identified to Reuters as The Intercept, marking one of the first
concrete efforts by the Trump administration to crack down on
leaks to the media.
Reality Leigh Winner, 25, was charged with removing
classified material from a government facility located in
Georgia. She was arrested on June 3, the Justice Department
said.
The charges were announced less than an hour after The
Intercept published a top-secret document from the U.S. National
Security Agency that described Russian efforts to launch cyber
attacks on at least one U.S. voting software supplier and send
spear-phising emails to more than 100 local election officials
days before the presidential election last November.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Justice
Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
While the charges do not name the publication, a U.S.
official with knowledge of the case said Winner was charged with
leaking the NSA report to The Intercept. A second official
confirmed The Intercept document was authentic and did not
dispute that the charges against Winner were directly tied to
it.
The Intercept's reporting reveals new details behind the
conclusion of U.S. intelligence agencies that Russian
intelligence services were seeking to infiltrate state voter
registration systems as part of a broader effort to interfere in
the election, discredit Democratic presidential candidate
Hillary Clinton and help then Republican candidate Donald Trump
win the election.
The new material does not, however, suggest that actual
votes were manipulated.
The Intercept co-founding editor Glenn Greenwald did not
immediately respond to a request for comment. Winter's mother
also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
While partially redacted, the NSA document is marked to show
it would be up for declassification on May 5, 2042. The
indictment against Winner alleges she "printed and improperly
removed" classified intelligence reporting that was dated "on or
about May 5, 2017."
Classified documents are typically due to be declassified
after 25 years under an executive order signed under former
President Bill Clinton.
The NSA opened a facility in Augusta in 2012 at Fort Gordon,
a U.S. Army outpost.
The FBI and several congressional committees are
investigating how Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential
election and whether associated of President Donald Trump may
have colluded with Russian intelligence operatives during the
campaign.
Trump has dismissed the allegations as "fake news," while
attempting to refocus attention on leaks of information to the
media.
Winner graduated from basic military training at Lackland
Air Force Base in San Antonio in 2011. Investigators determined
she was one of only six individuals to print the document in
question and that she had exchanged emails with the news outlet,
according to the indictment.
U.S. intelligence agencies including the NSA and CIA have
fallen victim to several thefts of classified material in recent
years, often at the hands of a federal contractor. For example,
former NSA contractor Edward Snowden in 2013 disclosed secret
documents to journalists, including The Intercept's Greenwald,
that revealed broad U.S. surveillance programs.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz and Mark Hosenball, additional
reporting by John Walcott, editing by G Crosse)