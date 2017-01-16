MOSCOW Jan 16 Russia is ready to resume
cooperation with the United States on security issues such as
the fight against terrorism and cyber crime, a close ally of
President Vladimir Putin said, days before the inauguration of
Donald Trump as president.
Trump, who has praised Putin as "very smart", has signalled
he wants to improve strained ties with Russia, despite U.S.
intelligence agencies alleging the Kremlin chief ordered a cyber
campaign to discredit rival Hillary Clinton during the 2016
presidential race.
Russia denies it tried to sway the U.S. election by hacking
or other means and Trump has played down the allegations. Last
week, he also dismissed accusations that Moscow had collected
compromising information about him as "fake news" and "phoney
stuff".
In an interview published on Monday, Nikolai Patrushev,
secretary of Russia's Security Council, struck a cautiously
positive tone on the prospects for collaboration with Washington
after a period of icy relations under Barack Obama.
"If Donald Trump's administration is interested we will be
ready to resume full-format consultations with our American
partners through the Russian Federation's Security Council,"
Patrushev told the government-controlled daily Rossiiskaya
Gazeta.
However, Patrushev added that he did not expect rapid
improvements or a swift lifting of sanctions he said the West
had deliberately imposed to "hold Russia back" because the two
sides were starting from such a low base.
Patrushev made his comments before Trump told Britain's
Sunday Times in a weekend interview that he would propose
offering to end sanctions imposed on Russia over its annexation
of Ukraine's Crimea region in return for a nuclear arms
reduction deal with Moscow.
On Monday the Kremlin said it would wait until Trump takes
office on Friday before commenting on any proposals.
Any agreements to resume cooperation would have to be guided
by the principles of mutual respect and equality, said
Patrushev. Putin himself chairs Russia's Security Council.
Trump has said Russia can be an important ally against
militant Islamist groups such as Islamic State.
Patrushev said he believed the Obama administration had
deliberately tried to discredit Russia because it was unwilling
to accept that Washington's position of global leadership was
slipping. Obama has been strongly critical of Russian policy in
Ukraine and in Syria.
In excerpts from Patrushev's interview released on Sunday,
he told Rossiiskaya Gazeta that Russia was facing increased
cyber attacks from abroad - turning against Western countries
their own charges of Russian meddling in their affairs.
