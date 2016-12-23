MOSCOW Dec 23 Russia is not in touch with the
incoming U.S. administration over Syria, but Moscow sees Donald
Trump as a better partner to negotiate with than Barack Obama,
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said on Friday.
The Interfax news agency quoted Gatilov as saying that Trump
had never linked the resolution of the Syrian crisis to the
removal of President Bashar al-Assad, who is supported by
Moscow.
"As we understand it, that means he has more room for
manoeuvre than the outgoing administration of Obama," Gatilov
was quoted as saying.
(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Andrew Osborn)