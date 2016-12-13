MOSCOW Dec 13 Not only Russian President
Vladimir Putin but many other Russian officials also have good
relations with Exxon Mobil Corp's Rex Tillerson, the Kremlin
said on Tuesday.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has announced Tillerson as
his choice for secretary of state.
"He (Tillerson) has actively assisted business cooperation
and is known to everyone", Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri
Ushakov told journalists.
Asked whether Tillerson becoming secretary of state could
help mend U.S.-Russian ties, Ushakov said: "We want to get out
of the crisis state (of our relations), which does not satisfy
neither the Russian nor the American side."
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Denis Pinchuk;
Editing by Alexander Winning)