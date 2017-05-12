WASHINGTON May 12 A unit of the U.S. Treasury
Department that fights money laundering will provide financial
records to an investigation by the Senate into possible ties
between Russia and President Donald Trump and his associates,
the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people
familiar with the matter.
The Senate Intelligence Committee asked for the records from
the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network late last
month, the Journal cited the people as saying.
One person said the records were needed to decide whether
there was collusion between Trump associates and Russia during
the 2016 campaign, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/2qbNL7K)
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Sandra Maler)