Nov 17 Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge
said on Thursday she was open to working in the incoming Trump
administration, saying she wanted to do whatever she could to
help roll back regulations that are hurting U.S. businesses.
"My interest is in helping the Trump administration,"
Rutledge told reporters as she arrived for meetings at Trump
Tower in New York. "Whether that's continuing on as the attorney
general of Arkansas or (working) in the administration, then my
ears are open."
She declined to say who she was scheduled to meet with.
