Jan 25 U.S. President Donald Trump's attempt to
strip municipalities of federal dollars for shielding illegal
immigrants threatens $2.27 billion in annual funds for the
nation's ten largest cities, a Reuters analysis of federal
grants found.
Trump plans to make good on his campaign pledge to block
federal funding to states and cities where local law enforcement
refuse to report undocumented immigrants they encounter to
federal authorities, White House press secretary Sean Spicer
said.
"The American people are no longer going to have to be
forced to subsidize this disregard for our laws," Spicer said.
Spicer said an executive order signed by Trump on Wednesday
directs the Secretary of Homeland Security to look at federal
funding to cities to figure out "how we can defund those
streams."
Mayors and city councils of those cities have said that they
will not be pressured to report illegal immigrants to federal
agents. For a graphic of risks to sanctuary cities, see: tmsnrt.rs/2jSYT4I
While Trump has the authority to cut some kinds of funding
to the cities, cuts to other federal funding would require an
act of Congress.
Reuters analyzed federal grant records to tally the
estimated federal funding at risk among the 10 largest cities
which totaled an estimated $2.27 billion.
The total amount remains unclear, as federal money can be
filtered through state governments or granted directly to
social-service organizations or other groups.
The numbers do not include federal money for law
enforcement, which was excluded in the executive order, and
programs like Medicaid, which are administered by state
governments.
Though details remain vague, the order could jeopardize
billions of dollars in housing, health, education and other
types of federal aid.
Among the funds at risk are $460 million that the federal
government gave out to fund Head Start pre-school programs in
the 10 largest 'sanctuary cities' in the most recent fiscal
year, the analysis found.
Washington also sent $238 million to municipalities to fund
airport improvements and $153 million for HIV prevention and
relief.
Local governments in Los Angeles County, for example,
received $582 million in federal aid in the most recent fiscal
year. That aid included $207 million for the Head Start
preschool program, $70 million last year for airport
improvements, and $114 million for community development funds
used for housing and other needs.
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, on Tuesday, said he is going
to put an additional $250 million a year away in reserves for
four years because of a "huge amount of uncertainty" emanating
from Washington.
If the Trump administration actually moved to cut funding,
"we would be in court immediately to stop it," de Blasio told
reporters.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel reiterated the city would remain
a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants. In December he pledged
$1 million to assist immigrant families.
NOT AN OFFICIAL DESIGNATION
Sanctuary city is not an official designation.
Boston, Denver, Los Angeles, and Seattle have not declared
themselves so-called sanctuary cities. But each city has vowed
some sort of protection to undocumented residents.
Boston's city council in 2014 directed local law enforcement
not to detain individuals based on immigration status except in
cases where there is a criminal warrant. Boston expects to
receive approximately $65.5 million in federal revenue this
year.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement on Wednesday he
was "deeply disturbed" by the Trump's actions.
"I will use all of my power within lawful means to
protect all Boston residents - even if that means using City
Hall itself as a last resort," he said.
Denver, too, does not have a formal policy of
non-cooperation with the federal government on immigration
enforcement, but the city does not support "unlawful detention
in our jails," said Mayor Michael Hancock. Denver received about
$39 million in federal funds in fiscal 2016.
Trump's plans to spur job growth and boost the economy would
likely be harmed by federal funding cuts in many cities. Many
public workers' salaries could be in jeopardy as well as the
facilities and institutions that keep American trade moving,
such as ports.
Seattle received approximately $72.7 million of federal
dollars in fiscal year 2016. If the Port of Seattle were to
shutter from a lack of federal funding, "that's going to impact
the economy and trade in a really big way," said Kevin Schofield
of Seattle City Council Insight, an independent website focused
on the city issues.
"(Trump) has vastly overstated the funding that could be at
issue with these sanctuary policies. Any attempts to withhold
funds will certainly be the source of litigation and the courts,
not the president, will be the ultimate arbitrator," said Peter
Markowitz, a professor at New York's Cardozo School of Law, who
focuses on immigration.
