By Roberta Rampton
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. Nov 26 U.S. Senator
Bernie Sanders turned up the pressure on President-elect Donald
Trump on Saturday about his pledge to try to stop an Indiana air
conditioner manufacturer from moving 1,400 jobs to Mexico.
Both Sanders, who challenged Hillary Clinton for the
Democratic nomination, and Trump seized on an announcement
earlier this year by United Technologies Corp's Carrier
division that it would shift production to Mexico as an example
of how trade deals hurt U.S. workers.
Sanders on Saturday warned "it is not good enough to save
some of these jobs" and said Trump should use as leverage United
Technologies' defense contracts, Export-Import Bank financing,
and tax breaks.
"I call on Mr. Trump to make it clear to the CEO of United
Technologies that if his firm wants to receive another defense
contract from the taxpayers of this country, it must not move
these plants to Mexico," the senator from Vermont said in a
statement.
A representative for Carrier declined to comment on Sanders'
statement.
Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, said on Thursday that he
was "working hard, even on Thanksgiving" to get the plant to
stay and said he was "making progress" on the issue. Carrier
Corp. confirmed it had "discussions with the incoming
administration." Neither side has provided details.
Trump had threatened to slap taxes on the company's air
conditioners made in Mexico and shipped back to the United
States. A spokesman was not immediately available for comment on
Sanders' statement on Saturday.
Sanders said he would soon introduce legislation that would
prevent companies that outsource from receiving federal
contracts, grants and loans, and force companies that outsource
jobs to pay a penalty tax and pay back tax breaks.
