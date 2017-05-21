UPS selects Boeing to convert three 767 jets into freighters
PARIS, June 19 Boeing will convert three second-hand 767 passenger planes to freighters on behalf of package delivery company United Parcel Service, the companies said on Monday.
RIYADH May 21 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he hoped to visit Egypt, after meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during a trip to the Saudi capital Riyadh.
"I will get to Egypt. We will be putting that on the schedule soon," he said. He said Sisi had "done a tremendous job under trying circumstances."
Trump is on his first foreign visit since taking office.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Mark Potter)
LONDON, June 19 Aviation insurers have launched a model contract continuation clause to keep policies in place after Britain leaves the European Union, trade body the International Underwriting Association said on Monday.
PARIS, June 19 Lessor GECAS has placed an order for 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft, selecting CFM engines, due to be delivered from 2020 to 2024, the companies said on Monday at the Paris Airshow.