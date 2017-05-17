(Repeats May 16 story with no change in text)
By Yara Bayoumy and Katie Paul
WASHINGTON/RIYADH May 16 When U.S. President
Donald Trump meets Saudi princes in Riyadh on Saturday, he can
expect a warmer welcome than the one given a year ago to his
predecessor Barack Obama, who Riyadh considered soft on arch
foe Iran and cool toward a bilateral relationship that is
a mainstay of the Middle East's security balance.
Beneath the pomp, Riyadh will be looking for assurances that
the Trump administration will continue its notably harsher tone
toward Iran and keep up pressure, through both rhetoric and
action, to stop what Saudi Arabia sees as Tehran's destabilizing
activities in the region.
The U.S.-Saudi alliance has experienced turbulence since
Riyadh faulted what it saw as Obama's withdrawal from the
region, a perceived tilt toward Iran since the 2011 Arab
uprisings and a lack of direct action against Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad, an Iranian ally.
Saudi Arabia will also want to showcase high-profile
investment deals with American companies to show progress on its
ambitious "Vision 2030" economic and social reform agenda, while
Washington says U.S. arms sales arms worth tens of billions of
dollars are in the pipeline.
Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia is the first stop on his
maiden international trip since taking office in January. U.S.
and Saudi officials are eager to highlight the powerful
symbolism of an American president choosing to visit the
birthplace of Islam as his first stop rather than to neighbors
Canada or Mexico.
Besides meeting with Saudi officials, Trump will also meet
with leaders of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)
and have lunch with leaders of more than 50 Muslim countries.
Critics have accused Trump of being anti-Muslim after he
issued a ban, now blocked by U.S. courts, on entry into the
United States by citizens of several Muslim-majority countries,
citing national security concerns.
U.S. public opinion of Saudi Arabia has never fully
recovered since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in which 15 of the 19
hijackers were Saudi. The U.S. Congress last year passed the
Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act, a law permitting
lawsuits holding Saudi Arabia responsible for the attacks. The
Saudi government has long denied involvement.
Trump's visit "sends a clear message that the U.S. is
standing with its close allies in the region and that they're
not abandoning them," a senior Saudi official told Reuters,
reflecting the view many Gulf leaders had of Obama, who they
considered had made securing a nuclear deal with Iran a higher
priority than the U.S.-Gulf alliance.
Obama's visit to Saudi Arabia in April 2016 was overshadowed
by Gulf Arab exasperation with his approach to the region, and
doubts about Washington's commitment to regional security.
"This (new) administration comes in and ... says, 'No, wait
a minute, Iran is active,'" the official said, referring to Gulf
states' views of Iran's involvement through proxies in regional
conflicts in Syria, Iraq, Bahrain and Yemen.
The Trump administration has called the nuclear agreement
with Iran "the worst deal ever negotiated," and senior
administration officials have repeatedly criticized Iran's
behavior for its support for Assad, its ballistic missile
activities and its support for militant groups in the region.
Mustafa Alani, the director of security and defense at the
Jeddah-based Gulf Research Center think tank, said that beyond
U.S. rhetoric, Gulf leaders would like to see "America classify
Iranian-supported militias as terrorist groups."
SUPPORT IN YEMEN
Saudi Arabia will also be looking for further U.S. support
in the war in Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition has been
fighting the loosely Iran-aligned Houthi group and troops loyal
to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh to restore the
internationally recognized government to power.
The Obama administration backed Saudi Arabia when it
launched air strikes in Yemen in March 2015 but grew sour as it
saw the number of civilian casualties grow and curtailed some
military support to Riyadh.
By contrast, "we don't get criticized about the war in
Yemen" by the Trump administration, the senior Saudi official
said.
In Trump's meeting with GCC leaders, the discussion will
revolve around how to strengthen the structures of the group,
which includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and
the United Arab Emirates, to be more effective, a senior White
House official said.
The Republican U.S. president along with first lady Melania
Trump will dine with Saudi royal family members. Trump, known
for his penchant for Twitter, will participate in a Twitter
forum with young people, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster
said on Tuesday.
Trump will deliver a speech on "the need to confront radical
ideology" and participate in the inauguration of a new center
intended "to fight radicalism and promote moderation," McMaster
said.
While Trump has criticized Saudi Arabia for not paying
enough for U.S. military support, he has been silent since
becoming president about its religious conservatism. Traditional
Wahhabi doctrine is ultra-conservative, imposing a strict
version of Islamic law and urging resumption of early Muslim
practices.
Critics of the kingdom say the government does not do enough
to prevent the teachings of some of its ultra-conservative
clergy from fanning militancy overseas as well as a domestic
security threat at home.
Radicalization of Muslims in the world's top oil exporter
has led to domestic attacks and the involvement of Saudi
citizens in jihadist movements in Iraq and Syria.
The senior clergy have denounced militant Islamic doctrines,
such as those of al Qaeda or Islamic State, but still preach
intolerant views.
BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES
An inaugural Saudi-U.S. CEO forum will be held in Riyadh on
Saturday in which several deals are expected to be signed in
defense, electricity, oil and gas, industrial and chemical
sectors. New licenses for U.S. companies to operate in the
Kingdom also will be issued.
Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the king's
son, is the face of "Vision 2030" and is eager to showcase the
kingdom's success a year since its inception.
The CEO of state oil giant Saudi Aramco is expected to sign
deals with top U.S. companies to promote local manufacturing.
General Electric Co is due to sign several memoranda
of understanding. Saudi Basic Industries Corp and U.S.
oil company Exxon Mobil Corp are also expected to sign a
protocol agreement to develop their joint chemical project in
Texas, a source close to the matter said.
The White House official said the kingdom was in the final
stage of negotiating a $100 billion arms deal.
A New York Stock Exchange delegation is also expected to
visit Saudi Arabia after Trump to try to lure a listing by
Aramco, slated for 2018 and worth about $100 billion. World
stock exchanges are vying for slices of Aramco's initial public
offering, expected to be the largest in history, with Hong Kong
currently the frontrunner among bourses in Asia because of its
strategic links to key Saudi oil importer China.
The NYSE delegation will have tough competition as rival
exchanges tweak regulation to become more attractive options.
(Reporting by Yara Bayoumy in Washington and Katie Paul in
Riyadh; Additional reporting by Reem Shamseddine in Jeddah and
Steve Holland and Mike Stone in Washington; Writing by Yara
Bayoumy; Editing by Will Dunham)