RIYADH May 21 U.S. President Donald Trump will
call on Arab leaders to confront "Islamist extremism" during a
speech on Sunday in which he will portray fighting terrorism as
a battle between good and evil rather than a clash of
civilizations.
"This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to
obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who
seek to protect it," Trump will say, according to excerpts of
the speech released by the White House.
"That means honestly confronting the crisis of Islamist
extremism and the Islamist terror groups it inspires. And it
means standing together against the murder of innocent Muslims,
the oppression of women, the persecution of Jews, and the
slaughter of Christians," he will say.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Mark Potter)