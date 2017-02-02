Feb 1 Hedge fund manager and a Republican donor for Trump's campaign, Anthony Scaramucci, will not get a senior role at the White House as announced earlier due to an ethics conflict, the New York Times reported.

Trump's chief of staff Reince Priebus and top strategist Stephen Bannon informed Scaramucci that he would not get the job as liaison to the business community, the NYT reported, citing a senior administration official. nyti.ms/2kjh5F4

Scaramucci may get another role in the future, the NYT said, adding Scaramucci's withdrawal is yet to be declared officially.

The White House, Scaramucci and SkyBridge Capital were not immediately available for comment.

In January, Scaramucci said he would join Trump's White House staff as an adviser and public liaison to government agencies and businesses.

The reason behind Scaramucci's withdrawal is the sale of his firm, SkyBridge Capital, to a division of HNA Group, a politically connected Chinese group that would become SkyBridge's majority owner, the New York Times said.

In January, the investment firm founded by Scaramucci said it will sell a majority of itself to RON Transatlantic EG and an arm of Chinese aviation and tourism conglomerate HNA Group, four days after Scaramucci took a position in Donald Trump's administration.

The sale is still incomplete, and administration officials said the White House Counsel's office had predicted that it would take up to three months for Scaramucci to be cleared of potential ethics conflicts, NYT reported. (Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)