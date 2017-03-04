WASHINGTON, March 3 President Donald Trump's
pick to chair the Securities and Exchange Commission, Jay
Clayton, passed a key hurdle toward his confirmation after a
government ethics watchdog gave him a clearance, a person
familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The U.S. Office of Government Ethics had examined Clayton's
financial disclosure forms for possible conflict of interest.
After a clearance is issued, the paperwork is then typically
reviewed by the White House and sent to the Senate. That sets
the wheels in motion for the Senate Banking Committee to
schedule a hearing.
Clayton, a Wall Street lawyer whose specialties include
mergers and acquisitions, must be confirmed by the full Senate.
Many Republicans in recent years have criticized the SEC for
focusing too much on enforcement, especially under former Chair
Mary Jo White, and not enough on its other missions, including
writing rules that promote capital formation.
Clayton has laid out a capital formation agenda to Trump
surrogates who interviewed him, a source familiar with the
process said. He has also expressed interest in tackling some
regulations involving accounting and compliance procedures that
financial industry players say get in the way of deals and
initial public offerings.
The normally five-member SEC panel is currently down to just
two commissioners, acting Chair Michael Piwowar, a Republican,
and Kara Stein, a Democrat. If the two cannot agree on whether
to advance a rule, then the measure fails.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by
Leslie Adler)