Trump to nominate former Senate aide Peirce for SEC commissioner

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate former Senate Republican aide Hester Maria Peirce to be a member of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the White House said on Tuesday.

Peirce is a former Senate Banking Committee staff member and currently is the director of the Financial Markets Working Group at George Mason University's Mercatus Center. She was nominated to the SEC last year by President Barack Obama, but the full Senate never acted on her nomination.

The nomination must be confirmed by the Senate.