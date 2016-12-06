MOVES-Citadel's top natural gas trader steps down -sources
HOUSTON, Jan 25 Harrison DeStefano, head of natural gas at hedge fund Citadel LLC, has stepped down, two sources familiar with the move said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK Dec 6 Former U.S. Attorney Debra Wong Yang is being considered to chair the Securities and Exchange Commission in the Trump administration, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
Yang is a partner at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher where she represents corporate defendants in white collar crime investigations and compliance matters. She previously served as the U.S. attorney for the Central District of California after being appointed by George W. Bush in 2002.
MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 Mexican tequila maker Jose Cuervo will seek to raise more than $700 million in an initial public offering, with Singapore's Temasek Holdings Ltd taking 20 percent of the offer, an investor presentation showed on Wednesday.
* Proposed disposal of a 20.2 per cent. equity stake in Tripleone Somerset