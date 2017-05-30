BRIEF-Medpace Holdings says Medpace Limited Partnership entered into credit agreement
* Medpace Holdings Inc - on june 16, 2017, medpace limited partnership ( borrower) entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing
WASHINGTON May 30 U.S. President Donald Trump, in a tweet on Tuesday, reiterated his call for the U.S. Senate to loosen its rules to make it easier to pass legislation by simple majority, and urged lawmakers to pass healthcare and tax overhauls.
"The U.S. Senate should switch to 51 votes, immediately, and get Healthcare and TAX CUTS approved, fast and easy. Dems (Democrats) would do it, no doubt!" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter. Earlier this month, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rejected the idea. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* China Cord Blood Corporation reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2017
* Molina Healthcare to enter Mississippi medicaid managed care market