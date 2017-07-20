Despite recusal, Trump has confidence in Sessions - White House

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions despite saying in a New York Times interview on Wednesday that he was disappointed in him for recusing himself from an FBI investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, a White House spokeswoman said on Thursday.

"As the president said yesterday, he was disappointed in the Attorney General Sessions' decision to recuse himself, but clearly he has confidence in him or he would not be the attorney general," spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told a press briefing. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander)