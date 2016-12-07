TOKYO Dec 7 Shares of SoftBank Corp soared to their highest level in more than a year on Wednesday after Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said he would invest $50 billion in U.S. businesses.

Son made the announcement after meeting U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in New York.

SoftBank rose as much as 5.1 percent to 7,311 yen, the highest since August 2015. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)