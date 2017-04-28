* Calls 5-year-old trade pact "unacceptable"
* Comments pull South Korean won, stocks lower
* Trump says Seoul's been told to pay for THAAD
* South Korea defense ministry: No change in THAAD agreement
* Presidential candidate: THAAD belongs to U.S.
(Adds South Korean foreign ministry statement on FTA)
By Stephen J. Adler, Jeff Mason and Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, April 28 U.S. President Donald Trump
told Reuters on Thursday he will either renegotiate or terminate
what he called a "horrible" free trade deal with South Korea and
said Seoul should pay for a U.S. anti-missile system that he
priced at $1 billion.
In an interview with Reuters, Trump called the five-year-old
trade pact with South Korea "unacceptable" and said it would be
targeted for renegotiation after his administration completes a
revamp of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with
Canada and Mexico.
He blamed the U.S.-Korean trade deal, known as KORUS, on his
2016 Democratic presidential election opponent, Hillary Clinton,
who as secretary of state promoted the final version of the
trade pact before its approval by Congress in 2011.
"It is unacceptable, it is a horrible deal made by Hillary,"
the Republican Trump said. "It's a horrible deal, and we are
going to renegotiate that deal or terminate it."
Asked when he would announce his intention to renegotiate
the deal, Trump said: “Very soon. I’m announcing it now.”
Trump's comments stunned South Korean financial markets,
sending Seoul stocks and the won currency into
reverse even as the country's economic outlook has started to
brighten.
South Korea's foreign ministry said Seoul would continue to
explain to the Trump administration the benefits of the free
agreement (FTA) for both countries. Washington had not
officially filed a request to Seoul to renegotiate the
agreement, it said.
"Our government will keep monitoring the situation and
continue our effort to explain to the United States the mutually
reciprocal outcome of South Korea-U.S. FTA, while preparing for
countermeasures," the ministry said.
With global demand improving, exports of goods such as cars
and electronics have been leading a recovery in South Korea and
a number of other trade-reliant Asian economies such as Japan
and Taiwan, boosting their manufacturing sectors.[nL4N1HZ363
"Talk and actual policy are different," a high-ranking
official at South Korea's finance ministry, who declined to be
identified as he is not authorized to speak to the media, told
Reuters.
KORUS was initially negotiated by the Republican
administration of President George W. Bush in 2007, but that
version was scrapped and renegotiated by President Barack
Obama's Democratic administration three years later.
The U.S. goods trade deficit with South Korea has more than
doubled since KORUS took effect in March 2012, from $13.2
billion in 2011 to $27.7 billion in 2016, according to U.S.
Census Bureau data.
THAAD PAYMENT
Trump said the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD)
missile system now being deployed in South Korea to defend
against a potential missile attack from North Korea would cost
about $1 billion and questioned why the United States was paying
for it.
"I informed South Korea it would be appropriate if they
paid. It's a billion-dollar system," Trump said. "It's
phenomenal, shoots missiles right out of the sky."
Asked about the remarks, South Korea's defense ministry said
in a statement there was no change to the existing agreement
that Seoul provides land for the deployment while Washington
shoulders the cost of installing and operating the system.
A top foreign policy adviser to South Korean presidential
front-runner Moon Jae-in told Reuters that Trump's suggestion
would be an "impossible option" because the U.S. military
operates the system.
The U.S. military started the deployment of THAAD in early
March, despite strong opposition from China, which worries the
system's powerful radar can be used to spy into its territory.
Moon, the favorite to win South Korea's presidential
election on May 9, has called for deployment to be delayed until
after the next administration is in place and can review the
decision.
Lockheed Martin Corp is the prime contractor for the
THAAD system.
A former U.S. State Department official estimated the cost
of the system at about $1.2 billion but said the United States
would not want to sell THAAD to Seoul.
"We want to retain THAAD in our arsenal, consistent with all
other U.S. weapons systems deployed on the Korean peninsula. We
own them. We retain them. We have the right to redeploy them,"
the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
(Reporting by David Lawder and Phil Stewart, additional
reporting by James Pearson, Christine Kim, Ju-min Park and
Soyoung Kim in Seoul, Editing by Howard Goller and Bill Tarrant)