BRIEF-Niko reports reports total sales volumes of 87 MMCFE/D in Q4
* Niko Resources Ltd says total sales volumes in Q4 of fiscal 2017 of 87 MMCFE/D decreased from 99 mmcfe/d in fiscal 2016
WASHINGTON Feb 28 U.S. President Donald Trump will promise "massive" tax relief for the middle class along with corporate tax reform in his speech to the U.S. Congress later on Tuesday, according to excerpts from the speech provided by the White House.
"My economic team is developing historic tax reform that will reduce the tax rate on our companies so they can compete and thrive anywhere and with anyone. At the same time, we will provide massive tax relief for the middle class," Trump will say. (Reporting by Caren Bohan; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes (NVCC)
June 15 Venetus Partners LP managing partner Nick Graziano wrote to investors on Thursday that he will be shutting down his activist hedge fund, following a "very difficult decision" to step away from the markets for a period of time.