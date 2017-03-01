WASHINGTON Feb 28 U.S. President Donald Trump will promise "massive" tax relief for the middle class along with corporate tax reform in his speech to the U.S. Congress later on Tuesday, according to excerpts from the speech provided by the White House.

"My economic team is developing historic tax reform that will reduce the tax rate on our companies so they can compete and thrive anywhere and with anyone. At the same time, we will provide massive tax relief for the middle class," Trump will say. (Reporting by Caren Bohan; Editing by Sandra Maler)