WASHINGTON, June 19 The White House is
considering shifting press secretary Sean Spicer away from the
daily spokesman role and into a senior communications role but
no such move is imminent, a senior White House official said on
Monday.
Spicer has been a frequent source of criticism for his
performance at the White House lectern during daily news
briefings, although President Donald Trump has stood by him
through a variety of controversies.
Spicer is currently doing double duty as press secretary and
communications director after the previous communications
director, Michael Dubke, resigned May 30.
