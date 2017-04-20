(Updates prices, adds analyst comment and short interest data)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. steel stocks rallied on
Thursday as President Donald Trump began a probe into whether
imports of foreign-made steel are a national security risk.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the investigation
was a response to Chinese exports of steel reaching 26 percent
of the U.S. market.
At a White House meeting that included executives of several
U.S. steel companies, Trump signed a directive asking for a
speedy probe under section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of
1962. The law allows the president to impose restrictions on
imports for reasons of national security.
The S&P 1500 steel index shot up 5.2 percent,
its biggest daily percentage gain since Nov. 22, as the rally
accelerated after the midday signing of the executive order.
Steel shares had surged after the Nov. 8 U.S. election on
optimism over increased infrastructure spending under Trump, but
the steel index had been drifting lower since February.
Investors in recent months have begun to question how soon
Trump's pro-growth policies might be implemented, while steel
analysts said declining iron ore prices and other factors have
weighed on industry shares.
Shares of Steel Dynamics, which posted results late
Wednesday, were up 6.8 percent, while Nucor, which
reported early Thursday, rose 4.7 percent.
Shares of AK Steel jumped 8.6 percent while U.S.
Steel rose 7.4 percent.
More stable iron ore prices and earnings might have also
boosted the sector, though the Trump administration's news
likely served as a "symbolic positive," said Phil Gibbs, equity
research analyst, KeyBanc Capital Markets.
"People took it to be a positive because (while) the last
couple of trade cases maybe didn't go the side of U.S.
producers, there still is some support from the government for
this industry and ... the group had been a sizable
underperformer through most of the last two months."
Over the long haul, China will remain a crucial factor in
steel prices, he added.
Investors who had shorted the stocks also could have been
covering their positions, Gibbs said.
Total global short interest in steel shares as of Wednesday
was $8.1 billion, up $128 million, or 1.54 percent, over the
prior 30 days, according to S3 Partners, a financial analytics
firm.
The U.S. statute has been used to restrict imported oil,
while former President George W. Bush attempted to slap tariffs
on steel imports in 2002 under a different means, according to a
research note from Height Securities.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Nick Zieminski
and Richard Chang)