(Repeats with no changes to headline or text.)
By John Whitesides
WASHINGTON May 18 In Washington, the chatter
about a deepening, Watergate-style crisis has engulfed the White
House - and those conversations are echoed in big cities across
the country and in a succession of headlines that seem to
suggest almost certain doom for the young Trump administration.
But for many Americans, including President Donald Trump’s
staunchest supporters, the "crisis in Washington" is not about
possible missteps by Trump or questions over whether his
campaign colluded with Russia. For them, it’s the latest
egregious example of mainstream media bias and of Washington
insiders desperate to preserve their status taking revenge on
the New York celebrity businessman.
In such an intensely polarized political environment that
distrust of mainstream media will make it less likely that Trump
supporters - and the Republican officeholders who rely on their
votes - will abandon the president any time soon.
"The more negativity, the more we're for him. It's
backfiring on them," Arizona resident Nadia Larsen said of media
reports about possible collusion with Russia or Trump’s
conversations with then-FBI Director James Comey.
Reports from the Washington Post and New York Times that
Trump shared classified information with Russia’s foreign
minister and pressured Comey to end an inquiry into former
national security adviser Michael Flynn have been met with
skepticism by Larsen and many other Trump supporters.
More credible, they say, is news from prominent conservative
media outlets, from the Trump-friendly airwaves of Fox News to
websites such as Breitbart. Those outlets have cast the
allegations as an ideological attack by Obama administration
holdovers or the revenge of the "deep state," a term used by the
far right to refer to what they see as a deeply entrenched
bureaucracy opposed to Trump.
"The only news I watch is Fox, but the only news I watch and
believe is whatever comes out of the president's mouth and
whatever he tweets," said Larsen, an Israeli-born immigrant who
has lived in Tucson, Arizona, for 25 years.
Several Trump supporters decried what they described as
baseless news from anonymous sources and said they have not seen
any concrete evidence to support the allegations against Trump.
"This is what I expected," said Jeff Klusmeier, an insurance
agent in Louisville, Kentucky. "I expected the media to attack
Trump. I expected the Democrats to attack him and call for
impeachment. So it's par for the course for me."
Conservative media outlets have developed their own theories
about the recent spate of negative headlines. The Breitbart News
Network, once headed by Trump chief strategist Stephen Bannon,
reported that some of the recent accusations were driven by
associates of Comey, who was fired by Trump last week, in a
story headlined "Comey Strikes Back."
Among the headlines on the Drudge Report, a popular
conservative news aggregator, were "Media Reach Peak Meltdown"
and "Sabotage in DC."
"The anti-Trump press believes it smells blood in the
water," said Fox News commentator Sean Hannity, a staunch Trump
supporter who accused the mainstream media of "hyperventilating
breathlessness."
Hannity tweeted on Wednesday that five groups were trying to
destroy Trump: the media, Democrats, deep state/intelligence
operatives, establishment Republicans and "never Trumpers."
'WITCH HUNT'
"This effort, this plan, this desire to upend and stop the
Trump presidency got going probably on election night and
certainly within 24 hours. And now we're seeing it manifest
itself," radio talk-show host Rush Limbaugh said.
On Wednesday, the Justice Department appointed former FBI
head Robert Mueller as a special counsel to investigate possible
ties between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.
Trump has fed the theory that the media is out to get him,
saying "no politician in history" has been treated more
unfairly. On Thursday he tweeted that the probe of Russian
collusion was "the single greatest witch hunt" in U.S. history.
"The overwhelming majority of conservatives and Republicans
believe that whatever you may think of Donald Trump, this is
clearly being driven by many quarters of the media that chose
sides in the election and were very upfront about it and haven't
changed," Republican consultant Keith Appell told Reuters.
Trump's approval ratings have been low for a new president,
remaining mired in the high 30s to low 40s. But 77 percent of
Republicans approve of Trump's performance, according to the
most recent Reuters/Ipsos survey, a figure that has stayed
relatively steady since his inauguration.
Bradd Bostick, a Reynoldsburg, Ohio, resident who started a
Bikers for Trump group after the president's inauguration in
January, said he was not concerned about the recent
controversies because "most of us do not believe anything we
hear in the mainstream media."
"The media thinks it's about Trump, and it's not," said
Steve Deace, an Iowa-based commentator for Conservative Review
and a former talk-radio host who has been critical of Trump.
"It's not about Trump's credibility, it's about the media's
credibility."
(Additional reporting by Steve Bittenbender in Kentucky, Kim
Palmer in Ohio, Michelle McManimon in Arizona and Karen Dillon
in Kansas; editing by Jason Szep and Ross Colvin)